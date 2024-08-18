Subscribe
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fanatics Fest NYC press conference video

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson preview their boxing fight set for mid November in Arlington

By Parviz Iskenderov
Nearing their boxing fight, Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) and Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) host a press conference on the final day of the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC, August 18. The Cleveland native and Brooklyn’s former undisputed heavyweight champion are scheduled to battle it out on November 15. The eight-round bout serves as the main event live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Also in attendance at the press conference, Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The old rivals square off in a 10-round championship rematch serving as the co-main event. The undisputed super lightweight title is on the line.

Also participating in the press conference, Neeraj Goyat (18-4-2, 8 KOs) of India and Whindersson Nunes (0-1) of Brazil. The scheduled for six rounds super middleweight bout is featured on the Paul vs Tyson undercard.

Paul vs Tyson Fanatics Fest NYC press conference starts at 2:00 pm ET.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

