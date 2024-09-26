Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson ‘Countdown’ first look images

A three-part documentary series Countdown: Paul vs Tyson goes behind-the-scenes of the fighters’ training camps ahead of their boxing match. The pair battles it out in the main event live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 15.

The bout pits YouTuber turned pro-boxer Jake Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio against former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. The highly anticipated contest is scheduled for eight rounds.

The series also feature the co-main event fighters, Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland and Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) of Puerto Rico. The old rivals square off in a long-awaited rematch with Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title on the line.

Mike Tyson | Netflix

Jake Paul | Netflix

Jake Paul | Netflix

Katie Taylor | Netflix

Amanda Serrano | Netflix

Produced by EverWonder Studio, Countdown: Paul vs Tyson Episodes 1 and 2 premiere on November 7. Episode 3 lands on November 12. The series directors are Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker. The executive producers are Ian Orefice and Michael Antinoro.