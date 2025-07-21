Watch the short video dropped by Most Valuable Promotions, featuring Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua teasing their potential boxing match. The British YouTuber-turned-pro boxer is expected to face the former unified heavyweight champion of the UK.
Video short titled ‘Do You Believe’ teases Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing match
After facing off with Oleksandr Usyk following his rematch with Daniel Dubois, Jake Paul shares a short video teasing his potential fight against Anthony Joshua.
