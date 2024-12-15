Photos: Bruno Surace KO’s Jaime Munguia in sixth round with one punch

Bruno Surace pulled off an upset on December 14 when he faced Jaime Munguia at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico. Going up against the hometown favorite and making his international debut, the unbeaten Frenchman claimed the win by knockout.

On his way to victory, Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) suffered a knockdown in the second round from a left hand. In the sixth round, which turned out to be the final round of their super middleweight clash, the 26-year-old dropped Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) with a big overhand right.

The 28-year-old former super welterweight champion, Munguia, didn’t beat the eight-count. The time of stoppage was 2:36 into the sixth round.

In the co-feature, Mexico’s Alan Picasso Romero (31-0-1, 17 KOs) dropped and stopped Isaac Sackey (26-3-2, 21 KOs) of Ghana. The super bantamweight bout ended at 1:55 into the third round.

Among other Munguia vs Surace results, Jorge Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico earned a unanimous decision against Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (20-4, 12 KOs) of Uzbekistan. The 10-round super welterweight matchup ended with the scores 97-92, 99-90 and 99-90.

Jaime Munguia makes his ring walk | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jaime Munguia ring entrance | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruno Surace lands a big right hand in his bout against Jaime Munguia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruno Surace knocks down Jaime Munguia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruno Surace knocks out Jaime Munguia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruno Surace celebrates victory | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruno Surace post fight | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jaime Munguia post fight | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace post fight | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Sebastian Hernandez vs Sergio Martin Sosa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Sergio Martin Sosa vs Sebastian Hernandez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Christian Islas Roldan vs Juan Anacona | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Juan Anacona vs Christian Islas Roldan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Juan Anacona | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Also on the card, San Diego-based Mexican Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (18-0, 17 KOs) stopped Sergio Martin Sosa (14-5, 3 KOs) of Argentina at super bantamweight. The official time was 2:39 into the ninth round.

In the ESPN+ telecast opener, Juan Anacona (13-1, 6 KOs) of Colombia defeated Christian Islas Roldan (11-3-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico by unanimous decision at featherweight. After eight rounds, the scores were 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75.