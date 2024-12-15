Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Bruno Surace KO’s Jaime Munguia in sixth round with one punch

Bruno Surace suffers knockdown in the second round, bounces back and upsets Jaime Munguia

BoxingNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Bruno Surace knocks out Jaime Munguia in the sixth round
Bruno Surace delivers a big right hand in his bout against Jaime Munguia at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico on December 14, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Bruno Surace pulled off an upset on December 14 when he faced Jaime Munguia at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico. Going up against the hometown favorite and making his international debut, the unbeaten Frenchman claimed the win by knockout.

On his way to victory, Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) suffered a knockdown in the second round from a left hand. In the sixth round, which turned out to be the final round of their super middleweight clash, the 26-year-old dropped Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) with a big overhand right.

The 28-year-old former super welterweight champion, Munguia, didn’t beat the eight-count. The time of stoppage was 2:36 into the sixth round.

In the co-feature, Mexico’s Alan Picasso Romero (31-0-1, 17 KOs) dropped and stopped Isaac Sackey (26-3-2, 21 KOs) of Ghana. The super bantamweight bout ended at 1:55 into the third round.

Among other Munguia vs Surace results, Jorge Garcia Perez (32-4, 26 KOs) of Mexico earned a unanimous decision against Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (20-4, 12 KOs) of Uzbekistan. The 10-round super welterweight matchup ended with the scores 97-92, 99-90 and 99-90.

Jaime Munguia makes his ring walk
Jaime Munguia makes his ring walk | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jaime Munguia ring entrance
Jaime Munguia ring entrance | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia
Bruno Surace lands a big right hand in his bout against Jaime Munguia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruno Surace knocks down Jaime Munguia
Bruno Surace knocks down Jaime Munguia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruno Surace knocks out Jaime Munguia
Bruno Surace knocks out Jaime Munguia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruno Surace celebrates victory
Bruno Surace celebrates victory | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruno Surace post fight
Bruno Surace post fight | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jaime Munguia post fight
Jaime Munguia post fight | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace post fight
Jaime Munguia and Bruno Surace post fight | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Sebastian Hernandez vs Sergio Martin Sosa
Sebastian Hernandez vs Sergio Martin Sosa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Sergio Martin Sosa vs Sebastian Hernandez
Sergio Martin Sosa vs Sebastian Hernandez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Christian Islas Roldan vs Juan Anacona
Christian Islas Roldan vs Juan Anacona | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Juan Anacona vs Christian Islas Roldan
Juan Anacona vs Christian Islas Roldan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Juan Anacona
Juan Anacona | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Also on the card, San Diego-based Mexican Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (18-0, 17 KOs) stopped Sergio Martin Sosa (14-5, 3 KOs) of Argentina at super bantamweight. The official time was 2:39 into the ninth round.

In the ESPN+ telecast opener, Juan Anacona (13-1, 6 KOs) of Colombia defeated Christian Islas Roldan (11-3-1, 7 KOs) of Mexico by unanimous decision at featherweight. After eight rounds, the scores were 79-73, 78-74 and 77-75.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.