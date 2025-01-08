Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jai Opetaia vs David Nyika full fight video highlights

Jai Opetaia retains IBF cruiserweight title by knockout against David Nyika on the Gold Coast, Australia

BoxingNewsResultsTop StoriesVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Jai Opetaia took a dominant win against David Nyika on January 8 at GCCEC on the Gold Coast, QLD. Making his home country ring appearance, the Australian cruiserweight successfully defended his IBF cruiserweight title against the challenger from New Zealand.

The scheduled 12-round main event bout didn’t go the full distance. Opetaia floored Nyika twice, first sending him to the canvas with a lead uppercut, and then a big left hand.

Jai Opetaia made the second successful defense of his 200-pound belt in his second reign. The 29-year-old southpaw from Sydney, New South Wales improved to 27-0, 21 KOs and remained undefeated.

David Nyika, who stepped in on short notice replacing Huseyin Cinkara, didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become champion. The 29-year-old contender from Hamilton, New Zealand dropped to 10-1, 9 KOs and suffered his first career defeat as a pro.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.