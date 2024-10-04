Subscribe
Jahi Tucker vs Quilisto Madera, more bouts join Conceicao-Foster 2 undercard

Jahi Tucker faces Quilisto Madera at middleweight, Damian Knyba meets Richard Lartey, Conceicao vs Foster 2 takes place in Verona, New York

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
Jahi Tucker faces Quilisto Madera on Conceicao vs Foster 2 undercard in Verona, New York
Jahi Tucker faces Quilisto Madera on the Robson Conceicao vs O'Shaquie Foster 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, NY on November 2, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

The next fight of Jahi Tucker has been confirmed for November 2 against Quilisto Madera at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The contest is featured on the Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster 2 undercard. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight. Other matchups have also been made official.

Jahi Tucker (12-1-1, 5 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year and targets the third straight victory. The 21-year-old is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Santiago Fernandez in August. In June, the Queens, New York native similarly defeated Quincy LaVallais.

Stockton, California-based Quilisto Madera (14-5, 9 KOs) lost his previous fight last December by knockout in the fifth round against Amari Jones. Last August, the 32-year-old native of Mount Vernon, Washington dropped a unanimous decision against Kevin Newman II.

Also confirmed for the Conceicao vs Foster 2 undercard, an eight-round heavyweight bout between Damian Knyba and Richard Lartey. Unbeaten Knyba (13-0, 7 KOs) of Poland goes through the ropes for the first time since last December, when he scored a unanimous decision against Michael Polite Coffie. Ghana’s Harrison (16-6, 13 KOs) stopped Andrzej Wawrzyk in the fourth round in April and secured his second win in a row.

Plus, Ali Feliz meets Rashad Coulter in a six-round bout at heavyweight. Unbeaten Feliz (3-0, 2 KOs) of Danbury, Connecticut defeated Robinson Perez by unanimous decision in July and earned his third victory for 2024. Coulter (5-4, 3 KOs) of Newton, North Carolina lost four fights in a row, dropping a UD against Michael Pirotton last time out also in July.

In addition, Yan Santana takes on Eduardo Baez in a 10-round bout at featherweight. Unbeaten Santana (12-0, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic scored a unanimous decision against Brandon Valdes in June and TKO’d Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya in the fourth round in April. Mexico’s former title challenger Baez (23-6-2, 9 KOs) suffered the defeat via UD against Angelo Leo in April.

In the main event, current WBC super featherweight champion Robson Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) of Brazil defends his belt in the championship rematch against former titleholder O’Shaquie Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas. In the co-main event, West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) and Jesus “Ricky” Perez (25-5, 18 KOs) of Mexico battle it out at lightweight.

