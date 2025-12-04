Jack vs Mikaelian 2: Full undercard confirmed for rematch in Los Angeles

The full undercard is confirmed for the Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian championship rematch, taking place next Saturday, December 13, at Ace * Mission Studios in Los Angeles. Jack puts his WBC cruiserweight title on the line.
Sweden’s 42-year-old, three-division world champion Jack (29-3-3, 17 KOs) won their first fight by majority decision in May on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull. Armenian-born German 35-year-old Mikaelian (27-3, 12 KOs) looks to take revenge and become a two-time 200-pound champion.
On the undercard, Brook Sibrian (8-2, 4 KOs) and Gloria Munguilla (8-2) go head-to-head at light flyweight. A lightweight bout pits Jonny Mansour (5-0, 2 KOs) against Marco Antonio Juarez Rodriguez (12-9-3, 5 KOs).
Additionally, Tristan Hamm (1-2, 1 KO) and Robert Daniels Jr. (8-2, 7 KOs) face off at cruiserweight. A lightweight matchup features Julius Ballo (1-0) against Kevin Walker (2-3-1). Plus, Jose Vargas Quintana (9-0, 7 KOs) and Sergio Garcia Herrera (8-8, 4 KOs) battle at super welterweight.
Jack vs Mikaelian 2 airs live on pay-per-view on Amazon Prime Video, PPV.com, FUBO, and other platforms. The start time is 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. The PPV price is $29.99.
Tickets for the event, titled Championing Mental Health 2: Rematch Season, are on sale via Tickets Express.
The full Jack vs Mikaelian 2 lineup is as follows:
- Badou Jack (29-3-3, 17 KOs) vs. Noel Mikaelian (27-3, 12 KOs), cruiserweight
- Brook Sibrian (8-2, 4 KOs) vs. Gloria Munguilla (8-2), light flyweight
- Jonny Mansour (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Marco Antonio Juarez Rodriguez (12-9-3, 5 KOs), lightweight
- Tristan Hamm (1-2, 1 KO) vs. Robert Daniels Jr. (8-2, 7 KOs), cruiserweight
- Julius Ballo (1-0) vs. Kevin Walker (2-3-1), lightweight
- Jose Vargas Quintana (9-0, 7 KOs) vs. Sergio Garcia Herrera (8-8, 4 KOs), super welterweight
- Samvel Gandilian (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Roberto Pucheta (14-27-3, 8 KOs), super featherweight
- Isaac Anguiano (9-1-1, 4 KOs) vs. Fernando Bahena (5-2-1, 2 KOs), bantamweight
- Hayley Jordan (0-1) vs. Chantal Sumrall (1-2-1), super bantamweight
- Angel Lozano (7-0, 5 KOs) vs. Mario Hernandez (2-2-1), light heavyweight
- Abel Alba (2-0) vs. Malcolm Franklin (2-1), super flyweight
- Deni Davtian (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Lorenzo Vasquez (2-0, 2 KOs), super lightweight
- Sasha Saldana (1-0) vs. Vana Medrano Yanez (0-1-1), light flyweight
- Adrien Boler (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Benji Gomez (1-5), super lightweight