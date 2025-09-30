Isaac Lucero primed for all-Mexican showdown against Roberto Valenzuela Jr

Isaac Lucero says he wants to add his name to the legacy of Mexican boxing as he approaches his bout with compatriot Roberto Valenzuela Jr. They clash on the PPV undercard of Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman on October 25, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Unbeaten Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) won his previous bout in May by second-round TKO against Omar Valenzuela. In his next fight later this month, the 27-year-old native of La Paz, Baja California Sur, takes on Valenzuela (31-5, 29 KOs). Sonora’s 26-year-old Valenzuela knocked out Juan Jose Velasco in the sixth round in February, recording his fifth win in a row.

“We both come to fight and are ready for war,” said Bob Santos-trained Lucero. “I’m gonna make people fall in love with my style and continue to grow my fan base with this fight and every fight to come.”

“My mom pushed me into sports to lose some weight, and boxing became my way of accomplishing that goal. My dad was a national champion, and my mom is still my biggest cheerleader, so family and boxing are one and the same for me. My mom always encourages me to stay focused and train hard whenever I start to miss my family back home.”

“I loved watching Julio Cesar Chavez, Roberto Duran, Canelo Alvarez, and Juan Manuel Marquez. Canelo’s discipline and stoicism, Marquez’s hunger and willingness to always get up and overcome, Chavez’s waist movement, and Duran’s strength are things I admire and still take with me to this day.”

“Being Mexican has taught me that anything is possible if you work hard enough for it. The list of Mexican world champions is long. I’m proud of that history and, of course, want to add my name to that legacy.”

In the main event, Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL faces Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, FL. Coachella-based Fundora puts his WBC super welterweight title on the line, while former unified welterweight champion Thurman aims to claim a title in his second division.

In the co-main event, O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, TX takes on Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA. Foster defends his WBC super featherweight title, while two-division champion and reigning WBC featherweight titleholder Fulton looks to become a three-weight champion.

Also on the card, Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ meets Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, CA. The two fighters clash for the interim WBC middleweight title.

The Fundora vs Thurman prelims are expected to be confirmed shortly.