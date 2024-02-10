Ion Cutelaba vs Philipe Lins added to UFC 299

The bout pitting Ion Cutelaba against Philipe Lins has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 9 live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The light heavyweight contest is featured on UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2.

The pair was previously expected to square off at UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green last October. The day of the event Lins withdrew due to unknown reasons and the bout fell off.

Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1, 1 NC) is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Tanner Boser last April. With the victory, Moldova’s 30-year-old returned to winning ways after suffering three defeats in a row.

Philipe Lins (17-5) is riding a three-fight winning streak. The 38-year-old Brazilian won his previous bout last June by unanimous decision against Maxim Grishin. Last February, he scored the first-round knockout against Ovince Saint Preux. In 2022, the PFL 2018 heavyweight champion earned a UD against Marcin Prachnio.

As reported by MMA Fighting, the fight was confirmed after Marcel Dorff was first to report the news.

In the UFC 299 main event, Sean O’Malley defends his bantamweight title against old rival Marlon Vera in a rematch. The latter won their first fight in August 2020 via first-round TKO.

Among other recently announced bouts, Joanne Wood faces Maryna Moroz at women’s flyweight.

With the addition of Cutelaba vs Lins, the current UFC 299 lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, bantamweight – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoît Saint Denis, lightweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page, welterweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight

Prelims

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos, lightweight

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight

Early prelims