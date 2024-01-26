Joanne Wood vs Maryna Moroz 2 joins UFC 299 in March

Old rivals Joanne Wood and Maryna Moroz square off in a rematch at UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2. The fight card airs live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. The pair battles it out at women’s flyweight.

The pair first met in April 2015 in Krakow, Poland. Making her Octagon debut, Moroz secured the win by submission in the first round of their bout at women’s strawweight.

In her previous outing last March in London, Joanne Wood (16-8) took a split decision against Luana Carolina and returned to winning ways. Prior to that, the 38-year-old native of Irvine, Scotland lost three bouts in a row.

Maryna Moroz (11-5) lost two of her previous bouts. Last August in Boston, the 32-year-old of Vilnohirsk, Ukraine was submitted by Karine Silva in the first round. In November 2022, she dropped a unanimous decision against Jennifer Maia.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley defends his bantamweight title against Marlon Vera in a rematch. The co-main event is a lightweight bout between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis.

With Wood vs Moroz 2 featured on the event page on the promotion’s website, the current UFC 299 lineup looks as the following: