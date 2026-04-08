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Iglesias vs Silyagin official for IBF 168-pound title

Osleys Iglesias faces Pavel Silyagin for the vacant IBF title, with Iglesias' IBO belt also at stake

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Osleys Iglesias at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Pavel Silyagin in Montreal
Osleys Iglesias during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their 168-pound championship bout. The two fighters clash for the vacant IBF title, with Iglesias’ IBO belt also on the line. The contest headlines the latest edition of Eye of the Tiger events, taking place at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal on April 9.

Undefeated Iglesias (14-0, 13 KOs) of Cuba came in at 167.5 lbs. IBF’s No. 7-ranked contender Silyagin (16-0-1, 7 KOs) showed the same. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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The IBF title became vacant after Terence Crawford announced his retirement last December, following his victory over Canelo Alvarez in September.

Check out the current Iglesias vs Silyagin lineup and weights below.

Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin face off at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin face off during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger
Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger
Arthur Biyarslanov and Jimerr Espinosa at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Arthur Biyarslanov and Jimerr Espinosa during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger
Luis Santana and Chann Thonson at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Luis Santana and Chann Thonson during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger
Leila Beaudoin and Victoria Noelia Bustos at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Leila Beaudoin and Victoria Noelia Bustos during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger
Alexandre Gaumont and Luka Lozo at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Alexandre Gaumont and Luka Lozo during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger
Stephane Fondjo and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Stephane Fondjo and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger
Erik Israyelyan and Franco Filgueira at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match
Erik Israyelyan and Franco Filgueira during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Current Iglesias vs Silyagin lineup and weights

  • Osleys Iglesias (167.5 lbs) vs. Pavel Silyagin (167.5 lbs)
  • Arthur Biyarslanov (139.4 lbs) vs. Jimerr Espinosa (139.4 lbs)
  • Luis Santana (134.1 lbs) vs. Chann Thonson (134.9 lbs)
  • Leila Beaudoin (131.7 lbs) vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos (130.1 lbs)
  • Alexandre Gaumont (159.7 lbs) vs. Luka Lozo (159.2 lbs)
  • Erik Israyelyan (131.5 lbs) vs. Franco Filgueira (130.7 lbs)
  • Stephane Fondjo (167.5 lbs) vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (166.8 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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