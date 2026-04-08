Iglesias vs Silyagin official for IBF 168-pound title

Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their 168-pound championship bout. The two fighters clash for the vacant IBF title, with Iglesias’ IBO belt also on the line. The contest headlines the latest edition of Eye of the Tiger events, taking place at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal on April 9.

Undefeated Iglesias (14-0, 13 KOs) of Cuba came in at 167.5 lbs. IBF’s No. 7-ranked contender Silyagin (16-0-1, 7 KOs) showed the same. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

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The IBF title became vacant after Terence Crawford announced his retirement last December, following his victory over Canelo Alvarez in September.

Check out the current Iglesias vs Silyagin lineup and weights below.

Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin face off during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Arthur Biyarslanov and Jimerr Espinosa during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Luis Santana and Chann Thonson during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Leila Beaudoin and Victoria Noelia Bustos during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Alexandre Gaumont and Luka Lozo during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Stephane Fondjo and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Erik Israyelyan and Franco Filgueira during the weigh-in on April 8, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye of the Tiger

Current Iglesias vs Silyagin lineup and weights