Iglesias vs Silyagin official for IBF 168-pound title

Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their 168-pound championship bout. The two fighters clash for the vacant IBF title, with Iglesias’ IBO belt also on the line. The contest headlines the latest edition of Eye of the Tiger events, taking place at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal on April 9.
Undefeated Iglesias (14-0, 13 KOs) of Cuba came in at 167.5 lbs. IBF’s No. 7-ranked contender Silyagin (16-0-1, 7 KOs) showed the same. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
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The IBF title became vacant after Terence Crawford announced his retirement last December, following his victory over Canelo Alvarez in September.
Check out the current Iglesias vs Silyagin lineup and weights below.
Current Iglesias vs Silyagin lineup and weights
- Osleys Iglesias (167.5 lbs) vs. Pavel Silyagin (167.5 lbs)
- Arthur Biyarslanov (139.4 lbs) vs. Jimerr Espinosa (139.4 lbs)
- Luis Santana (134.1 lbs) vs. Chann Thonson (134.9 lbs)
- Leila Beaudoin (131.7 lbs) vs. Victoria Noelia Bustos (130.1 lbs)
- Alexandre Gaumont (159.7 lbs) vs. Luka Lozo (159.2 lbs)
- Erik Israyelyan (131.5 lbs) vs. Franco Filgueira (130.7 lbs)
- Stephane Fondjo (167.5 lbs) vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (166.8 lbs)