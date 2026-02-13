Iglesias faces Silyagin for vacant title in Montreal this April – Tickets

Osleys Iglesias and Pavel Silyagin clash for the vacant IBF super middleweight title on April 9 at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal. Iglesias also puts his IBO 168-pound belt on the line. Tickets for the event are available via Ticketmaster.

The IBF title became vacant after Terence Crawford dethroned Canelo Alvarez last September and announced his retirement in December, leaving the title open.

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In his previous outing last September, unbeaten Iglesias (14-0, 13 KOs) of Cuba stopped Vladimir Shishkin to win the IBF title eliminator and retained his IBO belt.

Eye of the Tiger announced on Thursday that “after [Canelo] Alvarez, [Jaime] Munguia, [Hamzah] Sheeraz, and [Troy] Williamson declined negotiations to face Iglesias, the opportunity ultimately went to IBF’s No. 7-ranked contender, Pavel Silyagin (16-0-1, 7 KOs).”

“It will be a great battle,” Iglesias said. “I know I’m facing a very experienced opponent and I thank him for accepting the challenge. But I believe this opportunity has come to me for a reason. With God by my side, I will be ready to take what belongs to me. May the best man win – and as always, that will be me.”

Iglesias vs Silyagin undercard

Among the fighters featured on the Iglesias vs Silyagin undercard:

Quebec City’s Wilkens Mathieu (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC Continental and NABF super middleweight titles after defeating Shakeel Phinn last October.

Montreal’s Luis Santana (15-0, 7 KOs) challenges for the vacant NABF lightweight title following last year’s victories over Pedro Manuel Gomes and Eduardo Estela.

Former title challenger Leila Beaudoin (13-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, returns to the ring after falling short to Alycia Baumgardner on the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua undercard last December.

Alexandre Gaumont (13-1, 9 KOs) of Gatineau, Quebec, looks to rebound from his first pro defeat last December against Ramadan Hiseni.

Stephane Fondjo (14-2-1, 9 KOs) of Cameroon looks to bounce back from a stoppage defeat to Steven Butler last November.

Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan (4-0, 2 KOs) is set for his first six-round bout after claiming four wins in his first year as a pro.

Their respective opponents, along with the finalized lineup, are expected to be confirmed shortly.