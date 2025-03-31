UFC 314 fight card: Four bouts official for PPV topped by Volkanovski vs Lopes

Four PPV bouts have been confirmed for UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, taking place at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL on April 12. The scheduled matchup between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates is no longer featured on the card.

The UFC 314 main event pits Australia’s former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) against Brazilian-born, Mexico-based Diego Lopes (26-6). The pair battle it out for the vacant 145-pound title.

Also on the PPV card, Michael Chandler (23-9) of High Ridge, MO and Paddy Pimblett (22-3) of England square off at lightweight. Bryce Mitchell (17-2) of Texarkana, AR and Jean Silva (15-2) of Brazil clash at featherweight. In another contest at featherweight, Mexico’s Yair Rodriguez (19-5, 1 NC) takes on Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (36-7) of Brazil.

The welterweight bout between Geoff Neal (16-6) of Austin, TX and Carlos Prates (21-6) of Brazil fell through due to an injury suffered by Neal.

The promotion confirmed the four aforementioned bouts, as well as announced the cancellation of Neal vs Prates, during UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg in Mexico City this past Saturday.

The fifth bout featured on the UFC 314 PPV card is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current UFC 314 lineup is as follows

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – vacant UFC featherweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblet

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

Prelims

Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba

Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

Early prelims