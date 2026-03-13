Haze Hepi vs Krzysztof Wisniewski 2 headlines BKFC debut in Australia

The heavyweight rematch between Haze Hepi and Krzysztof Wisniewski headlines BKFC Fight Night on April 18 at the Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre in Townsville, QLD. The event marks the promotion’s debut in Australia after the Perth card last July was canceled.

Australia-based Hepi (3-1) of New Zealand and Wisniewski (3-0) of Poland first met last October at BKFC 83 in Rome, Italy. Wisniewski won by TKO after the third round, as the doctor stopped the fight due to a cut suffered by Hepi.

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“We’re thrilled to announce our first show in the fighting-rich country of Australia,” said BKFC President David Feldman in a press release. “Our team has worked hard to bring a world-class card featuring some of the best bare-knuckle fighters internationally and from Australia for this can’t-miss event.”

“Haze Hepi and Krzysztof Wisniewski had a sudden and disappointing ending in their exciting first fight, and both wanted to run it back, which makes for a tremendous main event for April 18.”

“Our tickets will go on sale shortly, and given the excitement over the last year for BKFC in Australia, I urge fans to purchase tickets in advance for our first event in the country.”

According to the press release sent out on Thursday (ET), ticket information is available on BKFC.com.

Also on the BKFC Australia card, Townsville native and former WBA cruiserweight title challenger Mark Flanagan is scheduled to make his BKFC debut. His opponent, along with the rest of the lineup, is expected to be confirmed shortly.