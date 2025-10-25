BKFC 83 Italy live results: Chris Camozzi defends title against Alessio Sakara

BKFC 83 features Chris Camozzi vs Alessio Sakara in a bare-knuckle clash, live from Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy on Saturday, October 25. Camozzi puts his light heavyweight title on the line.
Camozzi (4-1) of Alameda, CA, makes the second defense of his belt after earning a unanimous decision over Andrea Bicchi in April. Sakara (1-0) of Italy aims to become the new champion after making his knockout BKFC debut against Erick Lozano in July.
The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Ben Bonner (4-1) of the UK and Franco Tenaglia (4-1) of Argentina. The featured fight is a middleweight contest between Italy’s Francesco Ricchi (7-2) and Josef Hala (1-0) of the Czech Republic.
Among other bouts, Spain’s Nico Gaffie (2-0) and Jelle Zeegers (1-0) of the Netherlands clash at featherweight. A welterweight bout pits Jimmy Sweeney (29-5) of the UK against Carlos Trinidad (6-1) of Omaha, NE. Additionally, Walter Pugliesi (1-0) of Italy and Karl Thompson (4-0) of the UK square off at cruiserweight.
BKFC 83 Italy: How to watch and start time
BKFC 83 Italy airs live on DAZN. The U.S. start time is 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, while the local start time in Italy is 9:00 p.m. CEST.
The free prelims on YouTube begin an hour earlier.
BKFC 83: Camozzi vs Sakara
Get BKFC 83 Italy full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main Card (3:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CEST)
- Chris Camozzi vs. Alessio Sakara – Camozzi’s BKFC cruiserweight title
- Ben Bonner vs. Franco Tenaglia
- Francesco Ricchi vs. Josef Hala
- Nico Gaffie vs. Jelle Zeegers
- Jimmy Sweeney vs. Carlos Trinidad
- Dan Chapman vs. James Brown
- Walter Pugliesi vs. Karl Thompson
- Haze Hepi vs. Krzysztof Wisniewski
- Andrea Bicchi vs. Tomas Melis
Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CEST)
- Ernesto Papa vs. Fred Sikking
- Enzo Tobia vs. Ouadia Tergui
- Marian Iovita vs. Paolo Zorzi