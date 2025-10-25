BKFC 83 Italy live results: Chris Camozzi defends title against Alessio Sakara

BKFC 83 features Chris Camozzi vs Alessio Sakara in a bare-knuckle clash, live from Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy on Saturday, October 25. Camozzi puts his light heavyweight title on the line.

Camozzi (4-1) of Alameda, CA, makes the second defense of his belt after earning a unanimous decision over Andrea Bicchi in April. Sakara (1-0) of Italy aims to become the new champion after making his knockout BKFC debut against Erick Lozano in July.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Ben Bonner (4-1) of the UK and Franco Tenaglia (4-1) of Argentina. The featured fight is a middleweight contest between Italy’s Francesco Ricchi (7-2) and Josef Hala (1-0) of the Czech Republic.

Among other bouts, Spain’s Nico Gaffie (2-0) and Jelle Zeegers (1-0) of the Netherlands clash at featherweight. A welterweight bout pits Jimmy Sweeney (29-5) of the UK against Carlos Trinidad (6-1) of Omaha, NE. Additionally, Walter Pugliesi (1-0) of Italy and Karl Thompson (4-0) of the UK square off at cruiserweight.

BKFC 83 Italy live blog October 25, 2025 12:01 AM EDT BKFC 83 Italy: How to watch and start time BKFC 83 Italy airs live on DAZN. The U.S. start time is 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, while the local start time in Italy is 9:00 p.m. CEST.



The free prelims on YouTube begin an hour earlier.

BKFC 83: Camozzi vs Sakara

Get BKFC 83 Italy full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (3:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CEST)

Chris Camozzi vs. Alessio Sakara – Camozzi’s BKFC cruiserweight title

Ben Bonner vs. Franco Tenaglia

Francesco Ricchi vs. Josef Hala

Nico Gaffie vs. Jelle Zeegers

Jimmy Sweeney vs. Carlos Trinidad

Dan Chapman vs. James Brown

Walter Pugliesi vs. Karl Thompson

Haze Hepi vs. Krzysztof Wisniewski

Andrea Bicchi vs. Tomas Melis

Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CEST)