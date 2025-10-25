Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 83 Italy live results: Chris Camozzi defends title against Alessio Sakara

Chris Camozzi defends his light heavyweight title against Alessio Sakara atop BKFC 83, live from Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy

Bare KnuckleNewsResultsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Alessio Sakara and Chris Camozzi during the weigh-in
Alessio Sakara and Chris Camozzi during the weigh-in on October 25, 2025, ahead of their bare-knuckle bout at Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy | BKFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BKFC 83 features Chris Camozzi vs Alessio Sakara in a bare-knuckle clash, live from Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, Italy on Saturday, October 25. Camozzi puts his light heavyweight title on the line.

Camozzi (4-1) of Alameda, CA, makes the second defense of his belt after earning a unanimous decision over Andrea Bicchi in April. Sakara (1-0) of Italy aims to become the new champion after making his knockout BKFC debut against Erick Lozano in July.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Ben Bonner (4-1) of the UK and Franco Tenaglia (4-1) of Argentina. The featured fight is a middleweight contest between Italy’s Francesco Ricchi (7-2) and Josef Hala (1-0) of the Czech Republic.

Among other bouts, Spain’s Nico Gaffie (2-0) and Jelle Zeegers (1-0) of the Netherlands clash at featherweight. A welterweight bout pits Jimmy Sweeney (29-5) of the UK against Carlos Trinidad (6-1) of Omaha, NE. Additionally, Walter Pugliesi (1-0) of Italy and Karl Thompson (4-0) of the UK square off at cruiserweight.

Watch on DAZN

BKFC 83 Italy live blog

BKFC 83 Italy: How to watch and start time

BKFC 83 Italy airs live on DAZN. The U.S. start time is 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT, while the local start time in Italy is 9:00 p.m. CEST.

The free prelims on YouTube begin an hour earlier.

BKFC 83: Camozzi vs Sakara

Get BKFC 83 Italy full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (3:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. CEST)

  • Chris Camozzi vs. Alessio Sakara – Camozzi’s BKFC cruiserweight title
  • Ben Bonner vs. Franco Tenaglia
  • Francesco Ricchi vs. Josef Hala
  • Nico Gaffie vs. Jelle Zeegers
  • Jimmy Sweeney vs. Carlos Trinidad
  • Dan Chapman vs. James Brown
  • Walter Pugliesi vs. Karl Thompson
  • Haze Hepi vs. Krzysztof Wisniewski
  • Andrea Bicchi vs. Tomas Melis

Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CEST)

  • Ernesto Papa vs. Fred Sikking
  • Enzo Tobia vs. Ouadia Tergui
  • Marian Iovita vs. Paolo Zorzi
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.