Paramount+ adds UFC Archive Library ahead of first live event

Paramount+ has added a UFC archive library to its platform ahead of the promotion’s live event debut. The collection features “best of” compilations and select main cards from 2000 through 2025, with new content added regularly. It now includes more than 1,400 fights and programs, including Spanish- and Portuguese-language versions.

The first UFC event live on Paramount+, UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett, takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 24.

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The archive content is organized into several collections, including:

Series: Select UFC numbered events from the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020-2025

Select UFC numbered events from the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020-2025 Legends: Career-defining bouts from UFC icons such as Georges St-Pierre, Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar

Career-defining bouts from UFC icons such as Georges St-Pierre, Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar Current Champions: Fight collections featuring all reigning UFC champions

Fight collections featuring all reigning UFC champions KO City: Highlight-reel stoppages and knockout finishes

The UFC 324 main event features Justin Gaethje (26-5) of Safford, Arizona, facing Paddy Pimblett (23-3) of England for the interim lightweight title. In the co-main event, Kayla Harrison (19-1) of Middletown, Ohio, defends her bantamweight title against former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.

Alongside hundreds of hours of UFC fights, the archive library on Paramount+ also features previous bouts of the UFC 324 main event fighters, ahead of the first card under the $7.7 billion media rights partnership.