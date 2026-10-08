Gradus Kraus faces Adam Deines in Amsterdam in November

Gradus Kraus defends his IBF European light heavyweight title against former world title challenger Adam Deines on November 28 in Amsterdam.

Kraus (12-0, 11 KOs) of The Netherlands steps through the ropes for the fourth time in 2026. In his previous bout in August on the undercard of Williamson vs Simpson 2, the unbeaten 25-year-old stopped Sean Hemphill in the first round.

German southpaw Deines (26-4-1, 16 KOs) won his previous bout in May by fifth-round knockout against Mateusz Tryc. The victory marked the 35-year-old’s second win in a row and his second successful outing of the year.

The venue, tickets, along with broadcast information are expected to be announced shortly.

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What they’re saying

“I’m very happy to be headlining a major event in Amsterdam,” Kraus said. “I’m training hard with my father. We will be going to Bulgaria for our training camp, as well as coming to England to work with Peter Fury.”

“Adam Deines is a strong opponent. He has fought for a world title and shared the ring with some great fighters, but I’m going to show that I am on another level. I want to make a statement and prove that I’m ready to beat the very best and challenge for world titles.”

“I believe I’m the best in this weight class, and on November 28, I’m going to show that again in front of my home crowd.”

Deines said, “Gradus Kraus is a talented young fighter with a lot of power, but he has never faced anyone like me. I have fought against the best and I know what it takes to compete at the highest level. I’m not coming to Amsterdam to make up the numbers. I’m coming to win. Kraus will have the crowd behind him, but when the bell rings it is just the two of us in the ring.”

The fight is promoted by British boxing promotional company Boxxer in partnership with Dutch promoter Boxing Gladiators.

The undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.