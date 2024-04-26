Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Gloves Off: Canelo vs Munguia – Full Episode 2

Canelo Alvarez defends undisputed 168 lbs title against Jaime Munguia on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The second part of two-series Gloves Off: Canelo vs Munguia landed on Prime Video today. The episode covers the stories of two Mexican fighters leading to their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 4.

Guadalajara’s 33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight title for the fourth time. Undefeated Tijuana’s 27-year-old former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) looks to become world champion in two weight classes. The highly anticipated bout airs live on pay-per-view highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Following Gloves Off: Canelo vs Munguia – Episode 1, the second part covers the stories of success of two Mexican stars, their training camps, team members and families.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.