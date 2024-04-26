Gloves Off: Canelo vs Munguia – Full Episode 2

The second part of two-series Gloves Off: Canelo vs Munguia landed on Prime Video today. The episode covers the stories of two Mexican fighters leading to their bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 4.

Guadalajara’s 33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight title for the fourth time. Undefeated Tijuana’s 27-year-old former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) looks to become world champion in two weight classes. The highly anticipated bout airs live on pay-per-view highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Following Gloves Off: Canelo vs Munguia – Episode 1, the second part covers the stories of success of two Mexican stars, their training camps, team members and families.