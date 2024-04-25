Gloves Off: Canelo vs Munguia – Full Episode 1

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line on May 4, when he faces Jaime Munguia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the all-Mexican main event bout highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The first episode of two-part Gloves Off: Canelo vs Munguia landed on Prime Video today. The series features the backstories of two Mexican fighters on their way to greatness, their lives, families, teams and training camps.

Guadalajara’s 33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his undisputed 168 lbs crown. Tijuana’s 27-year-old former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) looks to get on top in his second weight division.