Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith on weight for 200 lbs unified title

Following the final press conference and rounding out the fight week activities, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith hit the scales. The pair battles it out for the unified 200 lbs title with two belts at stake. The contest tops the “Latino Night” card live from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16.

Both fighters made it official. Mexico’s Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs), who puts on the line his WBA title, weighed-in at 199.6 lbs. WBO champion Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) of the UK showed 199.4 lbs.

Former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA and unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (30-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA successfully weighed-in for their WBO 140 lbs title eliminator. The fighters came in at 139.6 lbs and 140 lbs, respectively.

Mexico’s unbeaten William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) showed 134.2 lbs for his bout against Philadelphia’s former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs). The latter was 135 lbs.

Puerto Rico’s WBO champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) and Thai WBA champion Knockout CP Freshmart (25-0, 9 KOs), both were 104.8 lbs for their 105 lbs championship unification.

Check out the current Zurdo vs Billam-Smith lineup and weights below.

Gilberto Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith go face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gilberto Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gilberto Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gilberto Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Arnold Barboza Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Jose Ramirez and Arnold Barboza Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer come face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Collazo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Collazo and Thammanoon Niyomtrong aka Knockout CP Freshmart come face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Duarte and Botirzhon Akhmedov | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ziyad Almaayouf and Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

