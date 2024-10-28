Gilberto Ramirez ‘ready to put on a show’ against Chris Billam-Smith

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez faces fellow-world champion Chris Billam-Smith for the unified cruiserweight title at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16. The pair squares off in a 12-round bout with two belts on the line. The contest headlines the fight card, billed as “Latino Night”. The event airs live on DAZN and other networks.

Mexico’s two-division champion “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) puts on the line his WBA belt. Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) of England brings to the ring his WBO strap.

“Headlining ‘Latino Night’ is a huge honor for me,” Gilberto Ramirez said. “It’s a special opportunity to connect with the Latino community and celebrate such as rich culture through my performance.”

“The energy, passion, and pride that come with events like this are something I’m really excited about. What makes it even more special is the chance to blend and cross cultures, especially with Saudi Arabia, where I’ve also drawn a lot of inspiration.”

“Bringing together these vibrant traditions creates a unique experience, and I’m proud to represent both sides on a night like this. And hopefully in the near future, the Excellency can visit my hometown, Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico.”

“I’m incredibly excited about what Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season are doing for boxing. It’s amazing to see the sport growing globally, and the level of support and passion they’re bringing to the table is inspiring. The opportunities they’re creating for fighters and fans alike are huge, and I’m really optimistic about what the future holds, It’s a great time to be involved in boxing, and I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting movement.”

“I’m really excited about this show being on free TV because it gives me the chance to reach an even bigger audience worldwide. It’s an amazing opportunity for more people to see my journey and connect with what I do in the ring. The exposure is huge, and it’s motivating to know that people from all over the world will be turning in. I’m grateful for the platform and I’m ready to put on a show for everyone watching.”

Among the bouts featured on the Zurdo vs Billam-Smith undercard, former unified light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA meets LA’s Arnold Barboza Jr (30-0, 11 KOs) in a WBO super lightweight title eliminator. As well, unbeaten William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) of Mexico takes on Philadelphia’s former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) at lightweight.

In another championship unification, Puerto Rico’s WBO flyweight champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) faces WBA titleholder Thammanoon Niyomtrong (25-0, 9 KOs) of Thailand. Plus, Oscar Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico takes on Kenneth Sims Jr. (21-2-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago in a WBA title eliminator at super lightweight.