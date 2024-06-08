Full fight video: Gervonta Davis dominates & stops Ryan Garcia in seventh round

Gervonta “Tank” Davis faces Frank Martin on Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Going through the ropes for the first time in over a year, Baltimore’s undefeated three-division world champion brings to the ring his WBA lightweight title.

Davis (29-0, 27) was last in action in April 2023 also in Las Vegas. Battling it out at T-Mobile Arena, “Tank” squared off against Ryan Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) in the non-title bout at 136-pound catchweight.

The scheduled for 12 rounds clash ended prior to the final bell. On his way to victory, the 29-year-old southpaw dropped his opponent twice.

The first knockdown came from a big left hand in the second round. In seventh round Garcia took a knee after Davis landed a big left body shot. The Victorville, California native got back on his feet only after referee Thomas Taylor reached count 10. Prior to the stoppage, the scores were 59–55, 59–55 and 58–56, all in favor of “Tank”.

In his next fight on June 15, Gervonta “Tank” Davis meets unbeaten 29-year-old southpaw Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) of Detroit. The latter makes his first attempt to become champion. The pair battles it out in the main event live on Prime Video PPV.