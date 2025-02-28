Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, a day before their fight, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. weigh in to make it official. The pair square off on March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the WBA 135 lbs title on the line.

Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD makes the sixth defense of his belt. In his previous outing against Frank Martin last June, the five-time, three-division champion showed at 133.4 lbs. Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., moves up a weight class and looks to claim a title in his second division. In his previous bout against Feargal McCrory, also last June, the current WBA super featherweight champion was 130 lbs.

Also stepping on the scales are the fighters battling it out on the Davis vs Roach undercard. Mexico’s Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) defends his WBA 140 lbs title against challenger Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD.

Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defends his WBC 140 lbs strap against Spanish contender Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs). Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) of Philadelphia clash for the interim WBA 154 lbs belt.

The Davis vs Roach weigh-ins start at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT.