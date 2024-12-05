Video: Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach press conference in Washington, D.C.

Following a kickoff press conference in New York, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. host the second pre-fight press conference in Washington, D.C. The world champions preview their bout, scheduled for March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Battling it out atop the PBC PPV on Prime Video, Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) puts his WBA lightweight title on the line. At a launch press conference, the 30-year-old three-division champion from Baltimore, MD said he is considering retiring from boxing in 2025.

Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) is the reigning WBA super featherweight champion. The 29-year-old native of Washington, D.C. moves up a weight class and looks to pull off an upset in hopes of becoming a two-weight champion.

The second Davis vs Roach press conference takes place at Burr Gymnasium at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on December 5. The event, open to the public, starts at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.