George Kambosos Jr faces Daud Yordan in Sydney in March

George Kambosos Jr returns after his defeat against Vasiliy Lomachenko last May

By Parviz Iskenderov
George Kambosos Jr at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of his boxing bout
George Kambosos Jr at the weigh-in ceremony on July 21, 2023 ahead of his bout against Maxi Hughes at FireLake Arena in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

George Kambosos Jr. has his next fight confirmed against Daud Yordan on March 22 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. Australia’s former unified lightweight champion faces an opponent from Indonesia in a 12-round bout at super lightweight.

Making his debut at 140 pounds, Kambosos Jr. (21-3, 10 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd for the first time in almost 10 years. The 31-year-old Sydney native looks to bounce back from a defeat via 11th-round TKO against Vasiliy Lomachenko last May in his bid to regain the IBF 135-pound belt.

Former title challenger Yordan (43-4, 31 KOs) of Indonesia targets his second straight victory after stopping Hernan Leandro Carrizo in the ninth round last September. The 37-year-old native of Ketapang, Indonesia challenged Chris John for the WBA featherweight title in April 2011 but fell short, dropping a unanimous decision.

“Eight long years on the road, and finally I get to fight back in my hometown of Sydney, Australia,” George Kambosos Jr. said. “Moving up and having my 140-pound debut in front of my fans at a sold-out Sydney arena is the return I have always wanted. This is not just a fight; it’s an opportunity to inspire and give back to my loyal fans and to the community that has stuck by me all these years, the wait is now over.”

“I will be facing a veteran of the sport and a fierce competitor, former two-time IBO world champion and WBA world title challenger Daud Yordan, ‘The Boxing Senator’, from Indonesia.”

“The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney will set the stage for me to make a statement return in front of my vocal hometown fans. I see this is as a testament to resilience, a celebration of my homecoming, expect fireworks and see you all March 22.”

In the previously announced co-feature, Australia’s Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KOs) defends her WBC featherweight title against Tiara Brown (18-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida.

Acherneka Johnson (16-2, 6 KOs) from New Zealand defends her WBA bantamweight title in a championship rematch against English former champion Nina Hughes (6-1). Johnson claimed the belt against Hughes by majority decision last May.

Also on the Kambosos vs Yordan undercard, Australian Teremoana Jnr (6-0, 6 KOs) makes his ring appearance at heavyweight. His opponent, and the rest of the lineup, is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

