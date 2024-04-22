Subscribe
Gabriel Bonfim vs Ange Loosa joins UFC card in July

Welterweights Gabriel Bonfim & Ange Loosa clash at UFC Fight Night

By Parviz Iskenderov
The bout between Gabriel Bonfim and Ange Loosa has been reportedly booked for the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday, July 13. The pair squares off in three-rounder at welterweight. The location and venue accommodating the event are yet to be set.

Gabriel Bonfim (15-1) looks to return to winning ways. Brazil’s 26-year-old suffered his first career defeat last November, when he was stopped by Nicolas Dalby in the second round.

Ange Loosa (10-3) was in action in March when he faced Bryan Battle in the bout that ended in the second-round No Contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that, the 31-year-old Congo native earned a pair of wins by unanimous decision.

The fight was reported by Iridium Sports Agency via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Among the previously announced bouts for the event, Viviane Araujo (12-6) of Brazil and Jasmine Jasudavicius (10-3) of Canada square off at women’s flyweight. The current lineup looks as the following:

  • Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, women’s flyweight
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa, welterweight
