Viviane Araujo vs Jasmine Jasudavicius set for UFC event in July

The bout between Viviane Araujo and Jasmine Jasudavicius has been reportedly booked for the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday, July 13. The pair squares off in three-rounder at flyweight. The location and venue accommodating the event is yet to be confirmed.

Viviane Araujo (12-6) looks to return to winning ways. In her previous outing in February in Las Vegas, Brazil’s 37-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Natalia Silva.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (10-3) targets her second straight victory. The 35-year-old Canadian defeated Priscila Cachoeira by submission in the third round at UFC 297 in January.

The fight was first reported by MMA Junkie. The contest is the first matchup set for the event. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.