Subscribe
HomeUFC

Viviane Araujo vs Jasmine Jasudavicius set for UFC event in July

Flyweights Viviane Araujo & Jasmine Jasudavicius meet at UFC Fight Night

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

The bout between Viviane Araujo and Jasmine Jasudavicius has been reportedly booked for the UFC Fight Night card on Saturday, July 13. The pair squares off in three-rounder at flyweight. The location and venue accommodating the event is yet to be confirmed.

Viviane Araujo (12-6) looks to return to winning ways. In her previous outing in February in Las Vegas, Brazil’s 37-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Natalia Silva.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (10-3) targets her second straight victory. The 35-year-old Canadian defeated Priscila Cachoeira by submission in the third round at UFC 297 in January.

The fight was first reported by MMA Junkie. The contest is the first matchup set for the event. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.