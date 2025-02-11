Subscribe
Full fight video: Keyshawn Davis stops former champion Jose Pedraza in sixth round

Keyshawn Davis challenges Denys Berinchyk for WBO lightweight title, Friday in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
Keyshawn Davis faces Ukrainian champion Denys Berinchyk on Friday, February 14 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. In his first fight of the year, the unbeaten contender from Norfolk, Virginia looks to become the new WBO lightweight titleholder.

In 2024, Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) stepped through the ropes three times. Kicking off the year, the 25-year-old Olympic silver medalist went up against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza. The contest took place a year ago in Las Vegas.

Davis dominated Pedraza and handed him his second straight defeat by TKO. Referee Tom Taylor called it a day at 1:09 into the sixth round following a flurry of punches.

In his next fight and the first world title challenge, Keyshawn Davis looks to dethrone fellow Olympic silver medalist Denys Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs), who makes the first defense of his WBO 135-pound belt. The native of Krasnodon, Ukraine claimed the vacant title by split decision against Emanuel Navarrete last May.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

