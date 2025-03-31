Video: Eimantas Stanionis vows to upset Jaron Ennis – ‘I will f*** up all their plans’

Eimantas Stanionis goes up against Jaron “Boots” Ennis on April 12 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The pair square off in a 12-round welterweight championship unification with two belts on the line. The contest serves as the main event, live on DAZN.

Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) brings his WBA 147-pound title to the ring. Less than two weeks away from the bout, the 30-year-old champion from Lithuania vowed to pull off an upset.

“We’re going into deep waters,” Eimantas Stanionis said in the “Make The Days Count” feature released on Monday. “They are building a superstar, but I am going to f*** up all their plans! He’s a good fighter, but we all have two hands, two legs – No one is unbeatable. I’m coming to fight; I’ll be standing all night, that’s for sure.”

Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) brings his IBF strap to the ring. The 27-year-old native of Philadelphia, PA, promised “a long night” for his opponent.

“I’m the best in the world in the Welterweight division,” Jaron Ennis said. “Whatever he does, I do better. I don’t think he’s watched my fights; I never get tired. It’s going to be a long night for him. It’s my belt and his belt; it’s time to Claim The Crown.”

Among the previously announced bouts on the Boots vs Stanionis undercard, Raymond Ford (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ faces Thomas Mattice (22-4-1, 17 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio. The pair battle it out for the WBA Continental North America title.

Local fighter Francisco Rodriguez (6-0, 6 KOs) replaced Harley Mederos (8-0, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY in a six-round lightweight bout against Naheem Parker (5-1, 2 KOs) of Camden, NJ. Plus, Omari Jones (1-0, 1 KO) of Orlando, FL is set for his next fight against a yet to be confirmed opponent in a six-round super welterweight matchup.