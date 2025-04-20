Subscribe
Full fight video: Chris Eubank Jr dominates Kamil Szeremeta to seventh-round TKO

Chris Eubank Jr faces Conor Benn on Saturday in London

By Parviz Iskenderov
Chris Eubank Jr. faces Conor Benn on April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The two go head-to-head in a long-awaited all-British matchup at middleweight.

Eubank (34-3, 25 KOs) made his ring return last October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he faced Kamil Szeremeta. The outing marked his first fight in over a year. The pair squared off in a scheduled 12-round bout with the vacant IBO 160-pound belt on the line.

The contest ended prior to the final bell. Eubank dominated Poland’s Szeremeta (25-3-2, 8 KOs) to a seventh-round TKO, scoring four knockdowns along the way. Szeremeta went down in the first, second, and twice in the seventh round. The official time of the stoppage was 1:50 into the round.

In his next fight on Saturday, 35-year-old Chris Eubank Jr. goes up against Conor Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) in the main event in London. The unbeaten 28-year-old is coming off a win by unanimous decision over Peter Dobson last February in Las Vegas.

After Eubank’s fight with Szeremeta, Benn entered the ring, and they came face-to-face, reigniting the contest originally scheduled for October 2022.

