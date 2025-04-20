Full fight video: Chris Eubank Jr dominates Kamil Szeremeta to seventh-round TKO

Chris Eubank Jr. faces Conor Benn on April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The two go head-to-head in a long-awaited all-British matchup at middleweight.

Eubank (34-3, 25 KOs) made his ring return last October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he faced Kamil Szeremeta. The outing marked his first fight in over a year. The pair squared off in a scheduled 12-round bout with the vacant IBO 160-pound belt on the line.

The contest ended prior to the final bell. Eubank dominated Poland’s Szeremeta (25-3-2, 8 KOs) to a seventh-round TKO, scoring four knockdowns along the way. Szeremeta went down in the first, second, and twice in the seventh round. The official time of the stoppage was 1:50 into the round.

In his next fight on Saturday, 35-year-old Chris Eubank Jr. goes up against Conor Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) in the main event in London. The unbeaten 28-year-old is coming off a win by unanimous decision over Peter Dobson last February in Las Vegas.

After Eubank’s fight with Szeremeta, Benn entered the ring, and they came face-to-face, reigniting the contest originally scheduled for October 2022.