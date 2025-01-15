Subscribe
Conor Benn to face Chris Eubank Jr in London in April

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. were originally scheduled to battle it out in October 2022

By Parviz Iskenderov
Conor Benn takes victory over Peter Dobson
Conor Benn victorious over Peter Dobson at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV, USA on February 3, 2024 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

British rivals Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. have reportedly set a new date for their bout, which takes place in London, England on April 26. The venue has yet to be determined. The pair battles it out at middleweight.

Benn and Eubank Jr. were originally scheduled to square off in October 2022. The fight was canceled after Benn twice tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, and voluntarily relinquished his license with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

The new date was reported by ESPN, citing sources.

Unbeaten Conor Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) returned to the ring in September 2023 in Orlando, FL, scoring a unanimous decision against Rodolfo Orozco. In his previous bout last February in Las Vegas, the 28-year-old native of Greenwich, London similarly defeated Peter Dobson.

35-year-old Chris Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) stopped Kamil Szeremeta in the seventh round last October. In September 2023, the Hove, Sussex native TKO’d Liam Smith in the 10th round. With the victory, he bounced back from a defeat via fourth-round TKO against Liam Smith in January of the same year.

