Full card confirmed for UFC Baku: Fiziev vs Torres

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Azerbaijan on June 27 with UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The card, comprising 12 bouts in total, was confirmed on Tuesday.

The main event is a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev (13-5) and Manuel Torres (17-3).

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Born in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani Fiziev looks to rebound from a second-round stoppage defeat against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in February.

Mexico’s Torres is coming off two stoppage victories last year against Grant Dawson and Drew Dober.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov (16-1) and Michel Pereira (32-14, 2 NC).

Magomedov defeated Marc-Andre Barriault by decision last July, bouncing back from a loss to Michael Page.

Pereira of Brazil took a split decision over Zachary Reese in February after suffering three straight losses.

Other bouts featured on the UFC Baku card include:

Nazim Sadykhov (11-2-1) vs. Matheus Camilo (10-3), lightweight

Asu Almabayev (23-3) vs. Charles Johnson (19-8), flyweight

Brunno Ferreira (15-3) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (17-2), middleweight

Michal Oleksiejczuk (22-9, 1 NC) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-7-1), middleweight

Julius Walker (7-2) vs. Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (9-0), light heavyweight

Farman Hasanov (5-0) vs. Eric Nolan (8-4), welterweight

Marvin Vettori (19-9-1) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (25-8), middleweight

Nursulton Ruziboev (36-9-2, 2 NC) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (10-3), middleweight

Daniil Donchenko (14-2) vs. Andreas Gustafsson (12-3), welterweight

Bekzat Almakhan (12-3) vs. Jean Matsumoto (17-2), bantamweight

The upcoming event marks the promotion’s second visit to Azerbaijan, following its debut last June.