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Full card confirmed for UFC Baku: Fiziev vs Torres

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan in June

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon setup inside arena
UFC Octagon setup at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Azerbaijan on June 27 with UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. The card, comprising 12 bouts in total, was confirmed on Tuesday.

The main event is a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev (13-5) and Manuel Torres (17-3).

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  • Born in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijani Fiziev looks to rebound from a second-round stoppage defeat against Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in February.
  • Mexico’s Torres is coming off two stoppage victories last year against Grant Dawson and Drew Dober.

The co-main event is a middleweight bout between Sharabutdin Magomedov (16-1) and Michel Pereira (32-14, 2 NC).

  • Magomedov defeated Marc-Andre Barriault by decision last July, bouncing back from a loss to Michael Page.
  • Pereira of Brazil took a split decision over Zachary Reese in February after suffering three straight losses.

Other bouts featured on the UFC Baku card include:

  • Nazim Sadykhov (11-2-1) vs. Matheus Camilo (10-3), lightweight
  • Asu Almabayev (23-3) vs. Charles Johnson (19-8), flyweight
  • Brunno Ferreira (15-3) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (17-2), middleweight
  • Michal Oleksiejczuk (22-9, 1 NC) vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov (28-7-1), middleweight
  • Julius Walker (7-2) vs. Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (9-0), light heavyweight
  • Farman Hasanov (5-0) vs. Eric Nolan (8-4), welterweight
  • Marvin Vettori (19-9-1) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (25-8), middleweight
  • Nursulton Ruziboev (36-9-2, 2 NC) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (10-3), middleweight
  • Daniil Donchenko (14-2) vs. Andreas Gustafsson (12-3), welterweight
  • Bekzat Almakhan (12-3) vs. Jean Matsumoto (17-2), bantamweight

The upcoming event marks the promotion’s second visit to Azerbaijan, following its debut last June.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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