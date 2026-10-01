Denzel Bentley vacates WBO title, set to return at Zuffa Boxing 12

Denzel Bentley has reportedly vacated his WBO middleweight title and signed with Zuffa Boxing. The 31-year-old London native is expected to return to the ring on November 7, fighting in front of his hometown crowd in the co-feature to Chris Billam-Smith vs Cheavon Clarke.

Bentley (22-3-1, 18 KOs) initially earned the vacant interim WBO belt by seventh-round TKO against Endry Saavedra in April. In July, he was elevated to full champion after Janibek Alimkhanuly relinquished his belt.

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Bentley was expected to defend his WBO middleweight title against mandatory challenger Yoenli Hernandez following the purse bid held earlier this week.

On Monday, the World Boxing Organization reported that Warriors Boxing Promotions won the bid with a $200,000 offer, with an 80/20 split in favor of the champion.

On Wednesday, boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported via a social media post, citing a “source with direct knowledge,” that Bentley had vacated his title and signed a multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing. His next opponent at Zuffa Boxing 12 is yet to be determined.

Cuba’s Yoenli Hernandez (11-0, 9 KOs) is now expected to challenge for the vacant WBO 160-pound title against another contender. The 29-year-old comes off a majority decision victory over Francisco Veron in August.

Australia’s Tim Tszyu (28-3, 18 KOs) is currently ranked No. 2 by the WBO, while Vito Mielnicki Jr. (24-1, 13 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey, is No. 3.