Francis Ngannou faces Philipe Lins in co-feature to Rousey vs Carano

Francis Ngannou faces Philipe Lins in a five-round heavyweight co-feature to Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano, live on Netflix. The event takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 16.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix made the announcement on Monday. The fighters are scheduled to preview their bout and face off for the first time during a Rousey vs Carano kickoff press conference on Tuesday.

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Francis Ngannou

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou (18-3) was last in action in October 2024, when he knocked out Renan Ferreira in the first round to claim the symbolic PFL Super Fights title. In March of the same year, the 39-year-old Cameroonian-French fighter made his second ring appearance as a professional boxer, suffering a second-round knockout defeat against Anthony Joshua.

Last November, Ngannou was among the names to potentially face Jake Paul in a boxing match as a replacement for Gervonta Davis, but the fight did not materialize.

“While the world was busy talking, I was busy evolving,” Ngannou said. “Silence shouldn’t be mistaken for absence – it’s the sound of a predator closing the distance.”

“Stepping back into the cage isn’t just a return; it’s a reclamation. My return to MMA demanded a stage that matched the scale of my ambition, and partnering with MVP to bring this event to Netflix ensures the entire world is watching.”

“I am ready for this new chapter, and I cannot wait to entertain my fans again and remind the world exactly who I am and what I am capable of delivering on the highest stage. #TheComeBack”

Philipe Lins

Former UFC fighter Philipe Lins (18-5) of Brazil also makes his MMA return. In his previous bout in March 2024, the 40-year-old defeated Ion Cutelaba by decision, securing his fourth consecutive win.

Earlier in his career, Lins became the 2018 PFL heavyweight champion, defeating Josh Copeland by fourth-round TKO in the tournament final.

“To be part of the first MMA event on Netflix is going to be amazing,” Lins said. “I’m excited – very, very, very excited. I’m very happy and grateful to God for giving me this opportunity and for being with the right people to take care of my MMA career. MVP, Netflix, and Dominance MMA made this happen.”

“I’m very happy to be fighting on this card with so many legends. Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, Francis Ngannou – we’re going to make history, and to be a part of this moment is amazing to me.”

Headlining the first MMA event live on Netflix, former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey (12-2) of Riverside, California, faces Gina Carano (7-1) of Dallas County, Texas. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at featherweight.

Other matchups on the Rousey vs Carano card are expected to be confirmed shortly.