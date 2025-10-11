Eric Priest vs Esneiker Correa among bouts set for Ortiz-Lubin prelims

The bout between Eric Priest and Esneiker Correa is confirmed for the Ortiz vs Lubin prelims. The event takes place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on November 8. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

Priest (16-0, 8 KOs) makes his third ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. The 26-year-old native of Wichita Falls, TX defeated Luis Arias and Tyler Howard by unanimous decision in May and January, respectively.

Correa (16-6-2, 14 KOs) of Venezuela steps through the ropes for the fourth time in 2025. The Miami-based 27-year-old fought Michael Fontanez to a majority draw in his previous bout in September.

Also confirmed for the Ortiz vs Lubin prelims, Las Vegas’ undefeated Robin Safar (18-0, 13 KOs) meets Derick Miller Jr. (18-0, 10 KOs) of Willmore, MI in a 10-round cruiserweight bout.

A six-round super lightweight bout pits Javier Meza (4-0, 2 KOs) of Amarillo, TX against El Paso’s Joshua Garcia (3-4-1, 2 KOs).

Dallas native Figo Gonzalez (9-0-1, 4 KOs) and Mexico’s Oziel Rangel Aradillas (6-4, 4 KOs) clash in a six-round super bantamweight bout.

Plus, Samuel Castellanos (3-0, 2 KOs) of Gilroy, CA is set to face an opponent to be named.

Additionally, a 10-round middleweight matchup between Amari Jones (14-0, 12 KOs) of Oakland, CA and Shady Gamhour (14-2, 9 KOs) of Pensacola, FL has been added to the main card.

In the main event, Vergil Ortiz Jr (23-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, TX defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against Erickson Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) of Orlando, FL.

In the co-main event, Austin, TX-based Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) squares off against former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-8-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, CA.

The current Ortiz Jr vs Lubin lineup is as follows:

Main card

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Erickson Lubin – Ortiz’s interim WBC super welterweight title

Floyd Schofield vs. Joseph Diaz Jr.

Darius Fulghum vs. David Stevens

Amari Jones vs. Shady Gamhour

Joshua Edwards vs. Zeno Vooris

Prelims