Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Eric Priest vs Esneiker Correa among bouts set for Ortiz-Lubin prelims

Also on the prelims: Figo Gonzalez faces Oziel Aradillas, Robin Safar takes on Derick Miller Jr., and Javier Meza meets Joshua Garcia

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Referee Thomas Taylor raises Eric Priest's hand in victory
Referee Thomas Taylor raises Eric Priest's hand in victory over Simon Madsen at Commerce Casino in Commerce, CA, on September 16, 2023 | Golden Boy

The bout between Eric Priest and Esneiker Correa is confirmed for the Ortiz vs Lubin prelims. The event takes place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on November 8. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight.

Priest (16-0, 8 KOs) makes his third ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. The 26-year-old native of Wichita Falls, TX defeated Luis Arias and Tyler Howard by unanimous decision in May and January, respectively.

Correa (16-6-2, 14 KOs) of Venezuela steps through the ropes for the fourth time in 2025. The Miami-based 27-year-old fought Michael Fontanez to a majority draw in his previous bout in September.

Also confirmed for the Ortiz vs Lubin prelims, Las Vegas’ undefeated Robin Safar (18-0, 13 KOs) meets Derick Miller Jr. (18-0, 10 KOs) of Willmore, MI in a 10-round cruiserweight bout.

A six-round super lightweight bout pits Javier Meza (4-0, 2 KOs) of Amarillo, TX against El Paso’s Joshua Garcia (3-4-1, 2 KOs).

Dallas native Figo Gonzalez (9-0-1, 4 KOs) and Mexico’s Oziel Rangel Aradillas (6-4, 4 KOs) clash in a six-round super bantamweight bout.

Plus, Samuel Castellanos (3-0, 2 KOs) of Gilroy, CA is set to face an opponent to be named.

Additionally, a 10-round middleweight matchup between Amari Jones (14-0, 12 KOs) of Oakland, CA and Shady Gamhour (14-2, 9 KOs) of Pensacola, FL has been added to the main card.

In the main event, Vergil Ortiz Jr (23-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, TX defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against Erickson Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) of Orlando, FL.

In the co-main event, Austin, TX-based Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) squares off against former champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (34-8-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, CA.

The current Ortiz Jr vs Lubin lineup is as follows:

Main card

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Erickson Lubin – Ortiz’s interim WBC super welterweight title
  • Floyd Schofield vs. Joseph Diaz Jr.
  • Darius Fulghum vs. David Stevens
  • Amari Jones vs. Shady Gamhour
  • Joshua Edwards vs. Zeno Vooris

Prelims

  • Eric Priest vs. Esneiker Correa
  • Robin Safar vs. Derick Miller Jr.
  • Javier Meza vs. Joshua Garcia
  • Sam Castellanos vs. TBA
  • Figo Gonzalez vs. Oziel Rangel Aradillas
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.