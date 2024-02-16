Floyd Schofield vs Esteuri Suero co-feature to Zepeda-Hughes in Las Vegas

Unbeaten Floyd Schofield has his next fight set against Esteuri Suero live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. The pair battles it out in the co-feature on the card topped by William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Austin, Texas-based Floyd Schofield (16-0, 12-KOs) brings to the ring his WBA International title. The 21-year-old native of Jersey City, New Jersey won four bouts in 2023, including the first-round TKO against Ricardo Lopez Torres last time out in December in Houston.

Las Vegas-based Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Marlyn Cabrera late last year. In his U.S. debut in May 2023 in Las Vegas, the 23-year-old Dominican dropped a unanimous decision against Starling Castillo.

Also on the card, Victor Morales Jr (19-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington takes on New York-based fellow-unbeaten Luis Reynaldo Nunez (19-0, 13 KOs) of Dominican Republic. The 10-round bout serves as the WBA featherweight title eliminator.

As well, Houston’s unified WBA, WBC, WBO flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) meets former WBO champion Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-round rematch. Esparza won their first championship unification bout last July by majority decision.

The eight-round cruiserweight telecast opener pits Las Vegas-based Tristan Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KOs) of Carollton, Texas against Marquice Weston (15-2-1, 8 KOs) of Tacoma, Washington. Kicking off the action, unbeaten Los Angeles-based Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas goes through the ropes against opponent to be named in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

In the main event, Mexico’s William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) and British southpaw Maxi Hughes square off in the IBF and WBA lightweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.