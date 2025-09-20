Floyd Schofield faces Joseph Diaz on Ortiz vs Lubin undercard

Floyd Schofield is set for his next fight against Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr on November 8 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX. The two fighters square off in the co-feature to Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Erickson Lubin. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Austin, TX-based unbeaten contender Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) steps through the ropes for the second time this year. In his previous bout in June, the 23-year-old native of Jersey City, NJ stopped Tevin Farmer in the first round.

“I want to thank Golden Boy, Davies Entertainment and DAZN for the opportunity to come back on a card in my home state,” said Floyd Schofield Jr. “This fight with ‘JoJo’ Diaz has been brewing for many years, and I’m excited to get into the ring and repeat what I did when I faced Tevin Farmer. I am ready, and I am putting in the work to show the world that I am ready to be world champion.”

Diaz Jr. (34-8-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, CA makes his third ring appearance of 2025 as he looks to rebound from defeat. The Covina, CA-based 32-year-old former champion last fought in August, dropping a unanimous decision to Regis Prograis.

“Every challenge is an opportunity, and stepping into the ring against ‘Kid’ Austin is no different,” said Joseph Diaz. “I’m thankful to God for allowing me to do what I love. I’m ready to leave it all in the ring and showcase the hard work I’ve put in. Texas, get ready for a fight that electrifies!”

Also confirmed for the event is a 10-round super middleweight bout between Darius Fulghum (14-1, 12 KOs) of El Paso, TX and David Stevens (15-2, 10 KOs) of Reading, PA.

Additionally, Houston’s Joshua Edwards (4-0, 4 KOs) and Las Vegas native Zeno Vooris (5-1, 5 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In the main event, Vergil Ortiz Jr (23-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, TX faces Erickson Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) of Orlando, FL. Ortiz puts his interim WBC super welterweight title on the line.