Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo set for Wardley-Clarke undercard

Welterweights Florian Marku and Chris Kongo square off on Sunday, March 31 at The O2 Arena in London. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke.

Unbeaten Albanian southpaw Marku (13-0-1, 8 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the first round against Dylan Moran last September. In August 2022, London-based 31-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Miguel Parra.

“I’m really pleased that all my fans get to see me put on a special performance on this great card at The O2, live on Sky Sports,” Florian Marku said. “It’s been two and half years since my last fight in London. I can’t wait to get back in the ring and for all my fans to see me knock out Chris Kongo.”

31-year-old Kongo (14-2, 7 KOs) was in action in January, when he dropped a majority decision against Ekow Essuman, which snapped his two-win streak. In June 2022, the London native scored a unanimous decision against Sebastian Formella.

“I’m back in my backyard, and I’m not here to play games,” Chris Kongo said. “Marku might think he’s dangerous, but he’s just another stepping stone on my path. I’ll show everyone why I belong at the top, starting with a victory at The O2 in South London.”

The main event is an all-English bout featuring undefeated Fabio Wardley (17-0, 16 KOs) up against unbeaten Frazer Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs). The heavyweight contest is scheduled for 12 rounds with British and Commonwealth titles on the line.