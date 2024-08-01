Subscribe
Fight video highlights: Terence Crawford dominates, drops & stops Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford faces Israil Madrimov for WBA light middleweight title in LA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Terence Crawford is back in the ring on August 3, when he faces Israil Madrimov at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Omaha’s three-division world champion goes through the ropes for the first time since his fight against Errol Spence Jr last July.

Battling it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, “Bud” Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) and Spence Jr (28-1, 22 KOs) squared off for the first in history undisputed title at welterweight. Both fighters entered the squared circle undefeated.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Crawford came out on top, taking a dominant win via ninth-round TKO, sending Spence down three times along the way.

In his next fight, Terence Crawford moves up a weight class and looks to become a world champion in his fourth division. The 36-year-old southpaw challenges unbeaten 29-year-old Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan. The Indio, California-based newly-crowned champion makes the first defense his WBA light middleweight title.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

