Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Fight video highlights: Jake Paul scores first-round KO against Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul faces Mike Perry in boxing match live from Tampa

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Jake Paul is back in the ring on Saturday, July 20, when he faces Mike Perry at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Going up against the former UFC fighter, the YouTuber turned pro boxer makes his second ring appearance for the year.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) was in action in March. Battling it out in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the 27-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native faced Ryan Bourland (17-3, 6 KOs) of Martinez, California. The scheduled for eight rounds contest didn’t go the distance. “The Problem Child” dominated and stopped the “Golden Gloves” champion in less than three minutes.

At the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of his next fight, Jake Paul also promised to knock Mike Perry (0-1 boxing, 14-8 MMA, 5-0 BKFC) out in the first round. The Orlando, Florida’s former MMA fighter, has been lately competing in a bare knuckle boxing. The 32-year-old goes through the ropes as a pro boxer for the first time since March 2015, when he was stopped by Kenneth McNeil in the fourth round of his debut.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.