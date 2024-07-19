Fight video highlights: Jake Paul scores first-round KO against Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul is back in the ring on Saturday, July 20, when he faces Mike Perry at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. Going up against the former UFC fighter, the YouTuber turned pro boxer makes his second ring appearance for the year.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) was in action in March. Battling it out in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the 27-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native faced Ryan Bourland (17-3, 6 KOs) of Martinez, California. The scheduled for eight rounds contest didn’t go the distance. “The Problem Child” dominated and stopped the “Golden Gloves” champion in less than three minutes.

At the ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of his next fight, Jake Paul also promised to knock Mike Perry (0-1 boxing, 14-8 MMA, 5-0 BKFC) out in the first round. The Orlando, Florida’s former MMA fighter, has been lately competing in a bare knuckle boxing. The 32-year-old goes through the ropes as a pro boxer for the first time since March 2015, when he was stopped by Kenneth McNeil in the fourth round of his debut.