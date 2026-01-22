Face-off photos: Muratalla and Cruz kick off fight week in Las Vegas

Kicking off fight week for their championship bout, Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz went face-to-face for the first time. The two fighters clash this Saturday, January 24, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, California, makes the first defense of his IBF lightweight title. The 29-year-old claimed the interim belt by defeating Zaur Abdullaev last May and was later elevated to full champion following the retirement of Vasiliy Lomachenko.
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Miami-based Cuban Olympic gold medalist Cruz (6-0, 3 KOs) makes his first attempt to win one of boxing’s four major titles. The 30-year-old is coming off a pair of wins over Hironori Mishiro and Omar Salcido Gamez last year.
On the Muratalla vs Cruz undercard, Khalil Coe (10-1-1, 8 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, defends his WBC USA light heavyweight title against Jesse Hart (31-3, 25 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Also on the card is a middleweight bout between former WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov (10-2-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Luis David Salazar (20-1, 7 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.