Face-off photos: Muratalla and Cruz kick off fight week in Las Vegas

Kicking off fight week for their championship bout, Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz went face-to-face for the first time. The two fighters clash this Saturday, January 24, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) of West Covina, California, makes the first defense of his IBF lightweight title. The 29-year-old claimed the interim belt by defeating Zaur Abdullaev last May and was later elevated to full champion following the retirement of Vasiliy Lomachenko.

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Miami-based Cuban Olympic gold medalist Cruz (6-0, 3 KOs) makes his first attempt to win one of boxing’s four major titles. The 30-year-old is coming off a pair of wins over Hironori Mishiro and Omar Salcido Gamez last year.

Raymond Muratalla during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of his bout against Andy Cruz at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of his bout against Andy Cruz at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Andy Cruz during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of his bout against Raymond Muratalla at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz face off during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz face off during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz face off during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz face off during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Andy Cruz faces Raymond Muratalla during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz during the Fight Week kickoff, on January 21, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

On the Muratalla vs Cruz undercard, Khalil Coe (10-1-1, 8 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, defends his WBC USA light heavyweight title against Jesse Hart (31-3, 25 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Also on the card is a middleweight bout between former WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov (10-2-1, 7 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Luis David Salazar (20-1, 7 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.