Fabio Wardley faces Jarrell Miller for interim title in Ipswich, England in June

The next fight of Fabio Wardley is confirmed for June 7 against Jarrell Miller at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round bout at heavyweight, with the interim WBA title on the line. The contest headlines a Queensberry card on DAZN.

Unbeaten Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) is back in the ring following a first-round TKO against Frazer Clarke in a rematch last October. Last March, the 30-year-old Ipswich native fought Clarke to a split draw. Wardley’s resume also includes victories over David Adeleye, Michael Polite Coffie, among others.

Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) was in action last August, facing former unified champion Andy Ruiz in a 12-round bout that ended in a majority draw. In late 2023, the 36-year-old suffered his first career defeat, falling short via 10th-round TKO against two-time champion Daniel Dubois. Last November, the Brooklyn native was rumored to be facing Derek Chisora, but the bout fell through.

“As a proud Tractor Boy born and bred in Ipswich, this is a dream come true for me,” Fabio Wardley said. “Fighting for a world title at Portman Road means everything to me. I’ve got a tough opponent in front of me, but that’s what I live for. I’m ready to dig deep, go to battle, and leave it all in the ring. Even more so than usual! It’s going to be a war, and I can’t wait to give my hometown crowd a spectacle they’ll never forget.”

The bouts featured on the Wardley vs Miller undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.