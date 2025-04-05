Subscribe
Fabio Wardley faces Jarrell Miller for interim title in Ipswich, England in June

By Parviz Iskenderov
Fabio Wardley after his boxing bout against Frazer Clarke
Fabio Wardley after his bout against Frazer Clarke at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The next fight of Fabio Wardley is confirmed for June 7 against Jarrell Miller at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England. The pair square off in the scheduled 12-round bout at heavyweight, with the interim WBA title on the line. The contest headlines a Queensberry card on DAZN.

Unbeaten Wardley (18-0-1, 17 KOs) is back in the ring following a first-round TKO against Frazer Clarke in a rematch last October. Last March, the 30-year-old Ipswich native fought Clarke to a split draw. Wardley’s resume also includes victories over David Adeleye, Michael Polite Coffie, among others.

Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) was in action last August, facing former unified champion Andy Ruiz in a 12-round bout that ended in a majority draw. In late 2023, the 36-year-old suffered his first career defeat, falling short via 10th-round TKO against two-time champion Daniel Dubois. Last November, the Brooklyn native was rumored to be facing Derek Chisora, but the bout fell through.

“As a proud Tractor Boy born and bred in Ipswich, this is a dream come true for me,” Fabio Wardley said. “Fighting for a world title at Portman Road means everything to me. I’ve got a tough opponent in front of me, but that’s what I live for. I’m ready to dig deep, go to battle, and leave it all in the ring. Even more so than usual! It’s going to be a war, and I can’t wait to give my hometown crowd a spectacle they’ll never forget.”

The bouts featured on the Wardley vs Miller undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

