Derek Chisora vs Jarrell Miller ‘being finalized’ for February in Manchester

The bout between Derek Chisora and Jarrell Miller is expected to headline a Queensberry card in Manchester, England on February 8. The contest pits the Zimbabwean-British former title challenger against the American heavyweight.

London-based Derek Chisora (35-13, 23 KOs) is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Joe Joyce in July. Last August, the 40-year-old former title challenger similarly defeated Gerald Washington.

Chisora challenged Tyson Fury for the WBC belt in late 2022 and Vitali Klitschko in February 2012. He lost both fights by unanimous decision.

Jarrell Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) fought Andy Ruiz to a majority draw in his last outing in August. Last December, the 36-year-old was stopped by Daniel Dubois in the 10th round, suffering his first career defeat. Earlier in his career, the Brooklyn native defeated Washington, Tomasz Adamek, Mariusz Wach, among others.

Dan Rafael reported the Chisora vs Miller showdown as “being finalized” in a post on X. The bout and the undercard matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly and added to the boxing schedule.