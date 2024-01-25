Subscribe
Bazinyan vs Godoy results, live stream, full fight card

Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Godoy live from Montreal, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Stream Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Godoy live results from Montreal, Canada
Erik Bazinyan and Billi Godoy at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada | Vincent Éthier / Eye of the Tiger

Erik Bazinyan and Billi Godoy battle it out in the main event live stream from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, January 25. The contest pits Laval, Quebec-based Armenian contender against opponent of Argentina. The super middleweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with NABF and WBA Continental titles on the line.

28-year-old Bazinyan (31-0, 22 KOs) defends his belts and looks to improve his unbeaten record. 37-year-old Billi Godoy (41-7, 20 KOs) brings to the ring his three straight victories.

In the ten-round co-main event, Venezuela’s 31-year-old southpaw Albert Ramirez (17-0, 15 KOs) faces off 33-year-old Charles Foster (22-1, 12 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut. The pair goes head to head at light heavyweight.

Among Bazinyan vs Godoy undercard bouts, Canadian Steve Claggett (37-7-2, 25 KOs) of Calgary, Alberta and Marcos Gonzalez Barraza (23-3, 11 KOs) of Mexico clash in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. As well, local Mary Spencer (7-2, 5 KOs) takes on Greeley, Colorado’s Sonya Dreiling (6-3, 2 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Godoy live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Thursday, January 25
Time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Boxing fans in other countries can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bazinyan vs Godoy from practically anywhere.

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

  • Erik Bazinyan vs. Billi Facundo Godoy, 10 rounds, super middleweight – NABF and WBA Continental North America super middleweight titles
  • Albert Ramirez vs. Artur Ziyatdinov, 10 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Steve Claggett vs. Marcos Gonzalez Barraza, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Mary Spencer vs. Sonya Dreiling, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Avery Martin Duval vs. Jesus Gomez Adorno, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jhon Orobio vs. Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Wilkens Mathieu vs. Oscar Soto Quintana, 6 rounds, super middleweight
  • Moreno Fendero vs. Ricardo Lara, 4 rounds, middleweight

Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Godoy results

Stay tuned for Erik Bazinyan vs Billi Godoy live results.

