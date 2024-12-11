Video: Jaime Munguia drops & stops Erik Bazinyan in 10th round

Jaime Munguia takes on Bruno Surace on December 14 at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico. The former world champion makes his fourth ring appearance of the year and targets the second win in a row.

In his previous outing in September, Munguia (44-1, 35 KOs) faced Armenia’s Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs). The contest marked the Tijuana native’s ring return after he had suffered his first career defeat, dropping a unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez in May.

The scheduled 12-round matchup didn’t go the full distance. Munguia dominated, dropped, and stopped his Canada-based opponent in the 10th round. At the time of the stoppage, the Mexican boxer was leading on all three scorecards, which read 87-84, 88-83, and 86-85.

In his next fight on Saturday in Tijuana, Jaime Munguia goes up against unbeaten Bruno Surace (25-0-2, 4 KOs). The Frenchman makes his international debut. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.