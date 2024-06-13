Eric Priest plus more confirmed for Fulghum vs Ellis undercard

Eric Priest is set for his next fight on Thursday, June 27 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The native of Wichita Falls, Texas battles it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Darius Fulghum vs Ronald Ellis. His opponent in the scheduled for 10 rounds middleweight bout is yet to be determined.

Overland Park, Kansas-based Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. In his previous outing in March, the unbeaten 25-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Jose Sanchez Charles.

Also confirmed for the event a 10-round cruiserweight bout between Tristan Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) of Carollton, Texas and Mario Aguilar (23-9, 19 KOs) of Mexico. As well, Coachella’s Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs) and Josias Gonzalez (2-2-1) of Whittier, CA go head to head in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Leonardo Sanchez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, CA and Jenel Lausa (11-3-1, 7 KOs) of the Philippines clash in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Among the prelims, Mexico’s Brandon Sanchez (8-0, 7 KOs) and MJ Bo (9-7-2, 5 KOs) of the Philippines meet in a six-rounder at featherweight. In addition, super lightweight Cayden Griffiths of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania makes his pro boxing debut in a four-round bout against an opponent to be named.

In the main event, Houston-based Darius Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) of El Paso, Texas faces Ronald Ellis (18-4-2, 12 KOs) of Lynn, Massachusetts. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.