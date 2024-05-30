Darius Fulghum faces Ronald Ellis in Indio, CA in June

Darius Fulghum is back in the ring on Thursday, June 27, when he faces Ronald Ellis at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The pair battles it out in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night live on DAZN.

Houston-based Darius Fulghum stopped Cristian Olivas in the fourth round on the Haney vs Garcia undercard in April. In January, the 27-year-old native of El Paso, Texas took a majority decision against Alantez Fox.

“I’m excited to be headlining my own card,” Darius Fulghum said. “Moments like this is what I’ve sacrificed and trained so hard for. I truly believe I’m ‘Destined for Greatness’ and on June 27th the DFG Army is going to show out strong!”

34-year-old Ronald Ellis (18-4-2, 12 KOs) lost three fights in a row. In his previous outing last October, the Lynn, Massachusetts native was stopped by Erik Bazinyan in the sixth round.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” Ronald Ellis said. “I believe I have the experience and the skill-set to come out on top. I know perfect timing feels like I’m too late and I know I’m still great in spite of my mistakes, so be ready for a show on June 27.”

The bouts featured on the Fulghum vs Ellis undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.