Emily Ducote vs Vanessa Demopoulos set for UFC Fight Night in May

Ducote and Demopoulos to meet in a strawweight clash at UFC Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov

The first bout has been reportedly set for UFC Fight Night live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, featuring Emily Ducote up against Vanessa Demopoulos. The pair squares off in an all-American contest at women’s strawweight.

Emily Ducote (13-8) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Ashley Yoder last October. With the victory, the 30-year-old Los Angeles native returned to winning ways after suffering a pair of defeats by UD against Lupita Godinez and Angela Hill.

Vanessa Demopoulos (10-5) won her previous bout last October by unanimous decision against Kanako Murata. With the win, Cleveland’s 35-year-old rebounded from the defeat by UD against Karolina Kowalkiewicz, which snapped her three-fight winning streak.

The bout was first reported by MMA Junkie. The venue was announced by Sherdog.

Other bouts are expected to join the card shortly.

