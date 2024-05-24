Subscribe
Emiliano Vargas vs Jose Zaragoza joins Espinoza-Chirino undercard

Emiliano Vargas to make eight-round debut against Jose Zaragoza live on ESPN+ from Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Emiliano Vargas faces Jose Zaragoza on Espinoza vs Chirino undercard
Emiliano Vargas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Emiliano Fernando Vargas has his next fight date confirmed for Friday, June 21 at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where he faces Jose Zaragoza. The pair battles it out on the card topped by Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino live on ESPN+. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

Unbeaten Vargas (10-0, 8 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year. The Oxnard, California native is fresh off the win by knockout in the sixth round against Angel Varela Urena in May. In March, the Las Vegas-based 20-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Nelson Hampton.

Mexico’s Zaragoza (9-8-2, 3 KOs) hasn’t tasted victory since he stopped Ricardo Valdovinos in August 2022. In his previous outing last November, the Sedalia, Missouri-based 36-year-old fought to a majority draw with Victor Betancourt Jr.

“I am steadily progressing toward fulfilling what God has written for me,” Emiliano Vargas said. “I am inching closer to my destiny of becoming a world champion,” Vargas said. “It’s not just a dream; it’s my destiny, and I’ll continue to show it fight by fight.”

In the all-Mexican main event, WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs) defends his title against Sergio Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs). In the co-main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) of North Las Vegas meets Puerto Rico’s former title challenger Abraham Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) at junior lightweight. In the main card opener, old rivals Troy Isley (12-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Javier Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin clash at middleweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

