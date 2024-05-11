Andres Cortes vs Abraham Nova co-feature to Espinoza-Chirino in Las Vegas

The bout between Andres Cortes and Abraham Nova has been confirmed for June 21 at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the co-feature on the card topped by Rafael Espinoza vs Sergio Chirino.

Undefeated Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs) won his previous bout in February, when he dominated and stopped Bryan Chevalier in the fourth round. With the victory, the 26-year-old Las Vegas native lifted the WBO Intercontinental belt.

“This is going to be a painful night for Abraham Nova. He thinks I’m his ticket to another title shot, but I am going to plant him on the canvas,” Andres Cortes said. “I’m ready for a title shot, and nobody, especially not Nova, will stop me from achieving my dream.”

Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) last fought on the same card in New York, as Cortes. Going up against O’Shaquie Foster in hopes to claim his WBC super featherweight title, Puerto Rico’s 30-year-old dropped a split decision.

“We’ve been on a collision course for a long time,” Abraham Nova said. “It was eventually going to happen. Andres has been nipping at my heels for a while, calling me out and running his mouth at press conferences. Well, on June 21 in Las Vegas, he’s going to get a taste of what he’s been craving. Be careful what you wish for. No Fear! No Doubt!”

In the main event, undefeated Rafael Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs) defends his WBO featherweight title against Sergio Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs). The all-Mexican showdown headlines the action live on ESPN+.